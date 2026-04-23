Join us Friday, April 24 on the WHFR Journal as we share the Francis G. Barrett Creative Writing Contest and the Larry Colter Poetry Prize Awards Ceremony on that took place on April 17, where five students were recognized for their winning work. Nearly 40 HFC students and faculty members attended the event, and we're airing it in it's entirety for you here on WHFR. This year is the 50th anniversary of the Barrett Creative Writing Contest, which HFC holds annually to honor the memory of the English Department's first department chairperson, Frances G. Barrett. We'l also share some info about what's been happening locally at HFC with Campus Pride Month, Autism Awareness Month, Arbor Day, and more, as well as an invitation to HFC's FREE "The 4th Awakens" concert on May 4 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. featuring The Metropolitan Symphony Band, under the direction of HFC Music Director Anthony Lai here on the HFC campus. Tune in to learn more!