Episode 91 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs April 20th, 2026 from 8-9pm and April 21st, 2026 from 3-4pm. This week's playlist:

Ecca Vandal - SORRY! CRASH! [Alt Rock]

Dreamer Isioma - Smile [Alternative / R&B]

Genesis Owusu - STAMPEDE [Alternative]

Ghost Funk Orchestra - Blockhead (Live In Europe) [Soul / Alternative]

2LOT - Favorite Star [Alternative / Electronic]

Dry Cleaning - Sliced By a Fingernail [Alt Rock]

Model/Actriz - Glassman [Alternative / Electronic]

Arthur Melo - Turismo N.1 [World / Alternative]

Victoria Cardona - Ghost [World]

ALBII - What's The Point? [Pop / Alternative]

Cal Tjader & Charlie Byrd - Samba De Oneida [Jazz / World]

Franky Rizardo - Shinjuku [Electronic / House]

NONTHEWISER - Dire Hesitation [Punk / Alternative]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Submit Music tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.