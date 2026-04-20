Episode 91 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs April 20th, 2026 from 8-9pm and April 21st, 2026 from 3-4pm. This week's playlist:
Ecca Vandal - SORRY! CRASH! [Alt Rock]
Dreamer Isioma - Smile [Alternative / R&B]
Genesis Owusu - STAMPEDE [Alternative]
Ghost Funk Orchestra - Blockhead (Live In Europe) [Soul / Alternative]
2LOT - Favorite Star [Alternative / Electronic]
Dry Cleaning - Sliced By a Fingernail [Alt Rock]
Model/Actriz - Glassman [Alternative / Electronic]
Arthur Melo - Turismo N.1 [World / Alternative]
Victoria Cardona - Ghost [World]
ALBII - What's The Point? [Pop / Alternative]
Cal Tjader & Charlie Byrd - Samba De Oneida [Jazz / World]
Franky Rizardo - Shinjuku [Electronic / House]
NONTHEWISER - Dire Hesitation [Punk / Alternative]
Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.
To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Submit Music tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.