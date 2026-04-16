Tune in for our LIVE Radiothon Week edition of the WHFR Journal, Friday, April 17 at 1pm. Susan McGraw will welcome WHFR Founder Jay Korinek to the studio to help celebrate our 40 years of broadcast and take your pledge of support. We'll also talk with student Nick Mrla who will share the student perspective of what WHFR means to him. Finally, we'll be joined in the second half by DeLashea Strawder, the Executive & Artistic Director of Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit to discuss what's happening with this vibrant organization and the value of community in promoting their talented students. Happy Radiothon Week and be sure to listen Friday at 1pm for our WHFR Journal LIVE edition... only here on 89.3FM.