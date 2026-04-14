Radiothon isn't just something you hear — it's something you can experience. Join WHFR for a live benefit concert on Saturday, April 18, at the 342 Bar & Grill in Dearborn Heights, featuring outstanding local talent including Dave and Kristi and some surprises, too. This special event brings together listeners, volunteers, and music lovers for a night that reflects the heart of WHFR: local music, community connection, and creative energy...

It's the perfect way to celebrate 40 years of independent radio while supporting its future. Doors open at 5:30pm and Dave and Kristi take the stage at 6pm. And we'll have some fun with a WHFR Jam around 7:30pm to round out the live music before the house DJ takes over at 9pm. Suggested donation of $5 per person. Whether you're a longtime supporter or new to WHFR, this is your chance to be part of the celebration in person. For details, contact scmcgraw@hfcc.edu. See you there!