As WHFR celebrates 40 years of independent, diverse, and locally curated programming, we ask for your pledge of financial support to help sustain this commercial-free programming and provides invaluable hands-on opportunities for Henry Ford College students and dedicated volunteers. Every pledge keeps WHFR’s unique voice on the air and ensures we continue to grow -- bigger, better, and bolder. Join us in celebrating four decades of "Making Waves" and beyond. Click the "Donate to WHFR" button now to give. THANK YOU!

WHFR Radiothon 2026 - DAY FOUR!:

Judy Banker, Roger Ponder, and Gary Browe Visit “Theme Attic,” Wednesday, for Radiothon!!!

Radiothon is always special on Theme Attic—a quirky weekly Wednesday show hosted by DJ Phil Maq! The show runs from 12PM-4PM EDT and features music based on subjects, as well as countdowns and interviews...

Songwriter/Singers are often featured, and this year is no exception! Local musicians Judy Banker, Roger Ponder, and Gary Browe will perform songs and discuss their musical adventures with host, Phil. If that wasn't enough, this year's Theme Attic will feature a new element: “Phillyaoke!” What is that you ask? It's quite possible that Phil Maq doesn't even know what it is! So, tune in and be ready to donate, if you can! That's a true four-fer! Or something like that! Join all of them on Wednesday, April 15th, from 12PM-4PM EDT, as they all prove their support to the station, and humbly ask for listener support in return!