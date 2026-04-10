Tune in to the WHFR Journal today, April 10 at 1pm. In honor of Native Plant Month here in April, we'll chat with Reem Alhadad, President of the HFC Student Environmental Association about HFC's own Native Plant Day, taking place at the quad on our campus this Monday, April 13, from 11am-2pm. You'll learn about sustainability techniques, take a guided tour on the Rouge Trail, and pick up some local plants to enjoy in your own garden. This event is free and open to the community, and Reem will share details on our show.

Also, well feature the PRX program "Audacious kids: Stories of courage, conservation, and compassion" with Chion Wolf from Connecticut Public Radio. Audacious kids run the world. Or at least, they ought to, because they have a lot to teach us! Meet a young woman whose unique voice made her stand out to bullies - until she flipped the script and turned it into her superpower. A young man talks about why he's cleaned up over a quarter million pounds of trash in our waterways, and finally, an 8 year-old friend of animals talks about why he held a memorial service for an egret. Join us for this special hour only on the WHFR Journal today at pm.