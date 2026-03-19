"WHFR Journal" Talks Mad About Marches with the Dearborn Symphony, Women's History with The Henry Ford, and Ceramics with HFC -- Friday, March 20, at 1pm

Join us March 20 at 1pm for this week's WHFR Journal as we talk with Dearborn Symphony Orchestra Conductor and Musical Director Steve Jarvi about their "Mad About Marches" performance on March 27. We'll then chat with Lori Petreluis, Manager of Museum Programs at The Henry Ford about their exciting Women's History Month events and exhibits. We'll wrap the show with HFC's own Steve Glazer as he shares the latest on the exhibition at our Sisson Gallery and it's partnering Ceramics Conference taking place in metro Detroit next week. Tune in and enjoy -- and Happy Spring!