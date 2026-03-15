This Just In: Episode 88

Episode 88 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs March 16th, 2026 from 8-9pm and March 17th, 2026 from 3-4pm. This week's playlist:

The James Hunter Six ft. Van Morrison - Ain't That A Trip [Blues]

The Legal Matters - Marching On [Local Indie Rock / Power Pop]

The Spongetones - So Long [Rock]

Dermot Kennedy - Funeral [Rock / Pop]

Léonie Pernet - Contre Terre [World]

Laibach ft. Wiyaala - Allgorhythm [World / Electronic]

Zanna - Cloud #9 [World]

PUNCHBAG - What's in My Bag [Pop / Alternative]

Samuel Torres - Fragility [Jazz / World]

SUSS - Sunset VI [Country / Ambient]

Amin - Late Check In [Local R&B]

Lukas Ligeti - Uncommon Notion [Avant Jazz]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Submit Music tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.