"WHFR Journal" Talks HFC Community of Care and Star Trek with a Women's History Month Flare - Friday, March 13, at 1pm

Join us tomorrow on the WHFR Journal as we share info on an afternoon dedicated to highlighting essential resources available to students in their communities called "Community of Care", taking place on March 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Henry Ford College. Also, in honor of the 60th Anniversary of Star Trek and Women’s History Month, we look with PRX at the voyages of D.C. Fontana – the trailblazing screenwriter who helped Star Trek go where television had never gone before. This and more on the WHFR Journal, Friday, March 13 at 1pm. "Live long and prosper"!