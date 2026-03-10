This Just In: Episode 87

Episode 87 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs March 9th, 2026 from 8-9pm and March 10th, 2026 from 3-4pm. This week's playlist:

Tongues of Fire - Superficial [Alternative / Punk]

BALTHVS - Inner Heights [Psychedelic / Funk]

Status/Non-Status - At All [Alternative / Rock]

Odd Mob ft. Lizzy Land - Never Alone [Dance / Electronic]

Pachyman - Sugar On My Tongue (Dub) [World / Soul]

Theo Croker ft. Thophilus London - Born Under (More) Punches [R&B / Soul]

Guest Directors - Meet You on the Land [Indie Rock / Shoegaze]

Jeun - Sun [Indie Rock / Shoegaze]

Dogs With Hats - Birdie [Indie Rock]

Azzecca - Find A Reason [Electronic / House]

Marco Benevento - Frizzante [Indie Rock / Instrumental]

Bishop The Overseer - Runnin' Back [Hip Hop]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Submit Music tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.