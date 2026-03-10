This Just In: Episode 87

Episode 87 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs March 9th, 2026 from 8-9pm and March 10th, 2026 from 3-4pm. This week's playlist:
Tongues of Fire - Superficial [Alternative / Punk]
BALTHVS - Inner Heights [Psychedelic / Funk]
Status/Non-Status - At All [Alternative / Rock]
Odd Mob ft. Lizzy Land - Never Alone [Dance / Electronic]
Pachyman - Sugar On My Tongue (Dub) [World / Soul]
Theo Croker ft. Thophilus London - Born Under (More) Punches [R&B / Soul]
Guest Directors - Meet You on the Land [Indie Rock / Shoegaze]
Jeun - Sun [Indie Rock / Shoegaze]
Dogs With Hats - Birdie [Indie Rock]
Azzecca - Find A Reason [Electronic / House]
Marco Benevento - Frizzante [Indie Rock / Instrumental]
Bishop The Overseer - Runnin' Back [Hip Hop]
Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.
To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Submit Music tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.