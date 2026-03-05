"WHFR Journal" Talks Friends for Animals and AI - Friday, March 6, at 1pm

Tune in to the WHFR Journal tomorrow, March 6 at 1PM as we chat with Cory Keller, President and CEO of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit about their upcoming Best Buddies Brunch and more ways to connect with the facility, support their cause, and even find a forever furry companion. In our second half, we'll shift to the topic of AI in academia and talk with Dr. Sommer Sterud, Chair of the HFC AI Standing Committee about how the school and this committee are navigating through the twists and turns that the subject of AI brings to our students, faculty, and campus community at large. Join us!