This Just In: Episode 82

Episode 82 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs February 2nd, 2026 from 8-9pm and February 3rd, 2026 from 3-4pm. This week's playlist:

Vienna Vienna - Molly [Indie Rock]

Snail Mail - Dead End [Indie Rock]

Ya Tseen ft. dreamcastmoe - Perfect Combo [Alternative]

Lala Lala - Even Mountains Erode [Alt Pop]

Yonder Mountain String Band - Brand New Heartache [Country]

Tyler Ramsey & Carl Broemel - Sail Away [Folk]

Wreckless Strangers - Dirty Soul [Blues / Rock]

Britton - bedbugs [Indie Rock]

Vundabar - Death Punch [Indie Rock]

Sleaford Mods ft. Aldous Harding - Elitest G.O.A.T. [Alternative]

Tom Hamilton - Kissing With Our Eyes Closed [Alternative]

Bill Evans Trio - Witchcraft (Take 6) (Remastered 2025) [Jazz]

Saint Pierre - Pretty Is As Pretty Does [Rock]

Archy Marshall - Empty Vessels [Alternative / Instrumental]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Submit Music tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.