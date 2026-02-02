This Just In: Episode 82

Episode 82 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs February 2nd, 2026 from 8-9pm and February 3rd, 2026 from 3-4pm. This week's playlist:
Vienna Vienna - Molly [Indie Rock]
Snail Mail - Dead End [Indie Rock]
Ya Tseen ft. dreamcastmoe - Perfect Combo [Alternative]
Lala Lala - Even Mountains Erode [Alt Pop]
Yonder Mountain String Band - Brand New Heartache [Country]
Tyler Ramsey & Carl Broemel - Sail Away [Folk]
Wreckless Strangers - Dirty Soul [Blues / Rock]
Britton - bedbugs [Indie Rock]
Vundabar - Death Punch [Indie Rock]
Sleaford Mods ft. Aldous Harding - Elitest G.O.A.T. [Alternative]
Tom Hamilton - Kissing With Our Eyes Closed [Alternative]
Bill Evans Trio - Witchcraft (Take 6) (Remastered 2025) [Jazz]
Saint Pierre - Pretty Is As Pretty Does [Rock]
Archy Marshall - Empty Vessels [Alternative / Instrumental]
Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.
To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Submit Music tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.