WHFR Journal - "Tale of Our Cities", Library Talk, and Women's HFC Basketball - Friday at 1pm

Join us tomorrow (Jan. 30) at 1pm for the WHFR Journal, as we present the Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual address “Tale of Our Cities”, featuring Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and Dearborn Heights Mayor Mo Baydoun. The mayors addressed local business leaders and residents last Thursday at a special breakfast, and we'll air the speeches in their entirety. Also, we'll chat with Dearborn Public Library Director Dan Lodge about programs and services being offered to the community during these winter months. We'll wrap up the show with a discussion on the HFC Hawk's Women's Basketball team and talk with Head Coach Charles Perez and player Teona Gillette, who has been named MCCAA Player of the Week twice this season. Tune in for an action-packed and informative time on the WHFR Journal.