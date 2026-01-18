This Just In: Episode 81

Episode 81 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs January 19th, 2026 from 8-9pm and January 20th, 2026 from 3-4pm. This week's playlist:

Jerry Goldsmith - Rae's Arrival [Soundtrack / Score]

Dana and Alden ft. Charif Megarbane - Two Five Theme [Jazz]

Langhorne Slim - Dream Come True [Folk / Singer Songwriter]

Cavetown - Cryptid [Alternative]

waterbaby - Memory Be a Blade [Alternative]

Brigitte Calls Me Baby - Slumber Party [Indie Rock]

Flea - A Plea [Alternative / Jazz]

Flea ft. Thom Yorke - Traffic Lights [Alternative / Jazz]

Al Green - Everybody Hurts [Soul / R&B]

The James Hunter Six - Particular [Soul / Blues]

Tinsley Ellis - Too Broke [Blues]

Dylan Cartlidge - Crazy World [R&B / Pop]

Brian Tyler - Storming the Castle [Soundtrack / Score]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

