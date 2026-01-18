This Just In: Episode 81

Episode 81 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase, airs January 19th, 2026 from 8-9pm and January 20th, 2026 from 3-4pm. This week's playlist:
Jerry Goldsmith - Rae's Arrival [Soundtrack / Score]
Dana and Alden ft. Charif Megarbane - Two Five Theme [Jazz]
Langhorne Slim - Dream Come True [Folk / Singer Songwriter]
Cavetown - Cryptid [Alternative]
waterbaby - Memory Be a Blade [Alternative]
Brigitte Calls Me Baby - Slumber Party [Indie Rock]
Flea - A Plea [Alternative / Jazz]
Flea ft. Thom Yorke - Traffic Lights [Alternative / Jazz]
Al Green - Everybody Hurts [Soul / R&B]
The James Hunter Six - Particular [Soul / Blues]
Tinsley Ellis - Too Broke [Blues]
Dylan Cartlidge - Crazy World [R&B / Pop]
Brian Tyler - Storming the Castle [Soundtrack / Score]
To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Submit Music tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.