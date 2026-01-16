"WHFR Journal" Presents HFC's State of the College, MLK Opportunity, and More -- Today at 1pm

Join us today at 1pm as the WHFR Journal presents HFC Interim President Lori Gonko's State of the College address from last Wednesday, January 7 in its entirety. The State of the College is HFC's formal kickoff to a new semester, and Dr. Gonko shares details of what's to come for the new term and beyond. We'll also hear about HFC sociology instructor Dr. Kalvin DaRonne Harvell's upcoming free virtual MLK keynote address titled, “Reintroducing Dr. King: Attempted Erasure and the Work of Recovery” on Tuesday, January 20, from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. via Zoom and how you can join in that program. Tune in today at 1pm to learn more.