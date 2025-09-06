One of the greatest on tenor saxophone, SONNY ROLLINS, celebrates his 95th birthday this SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 7. WHFR PRESENTS will feature the music of Sonny Rollins from his prolific period of time covering 1951-1967.

Tune in for legendary dates led by Sonny during this time period as well as his work with Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, Max Roach, Dizzy Gillespie and legendary two tenor collaborations with John Coltrane, Coleman Hawkins and Sonny Stitt.

WHFR PRESENTS SONNY ROLLINS AT 95 can be heard Sunday September 7 from 4-7pm EDT with an Encore Presentation Thursday September 11 from 11am-2pm EDT. More music from Sonny can be heard this Sunday on Terence Tyson's PLAY IT BY EAR jazz program between the hours of 10am-2pm.

