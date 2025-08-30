TOP TEN BLUES for August 2025

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2:00 – 6:00pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'. Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:

1. THE BONESHAKERS: Live To Be This (Gulf Coast Records)

2. ANNIKA CHAMBERS / PAUL DESLAURIERS: Our Time To Ride (Forty Below Records)

3. TAJ MAJAL / KEB' MO': Room On The Porch (Concord Records)

4. LARRY MCCRAY: Heartbreak City (Keeping The Blues Alive)

5. D.K. HARRELL: Talkin' Heavy (Alligator Records)

6. TAD ROBINSON: Soul in Blue (Delmark Records)

7. DEVON ALLMAN PROJECT: Blues Summit (Ruf)

8. MOTHER BLUES WITH GERALD MCCLENDON: Sleeping While The River Runs (Sleeping Dog Records)

9. MONSTER MIKE WELCH: Keep Living Til I Die (Self Release)

10. WILLIE BUCK AND BOB CORRITORE: Oh Yeah! (VizzTone/SWMAF)

DJ~KittyLuv;)

WHFR Blues Music Director