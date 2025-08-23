WHFR PRESENTS A BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE OF MALACHI FAVORS AND THE MUSIC OF THE ART ENSEMBLE OF CHICAGO

Friday August 22 marked the birth date of MALACHI FAVORS, bassist and multi-instrumentalist for the ART ENSEMBLE OF CHICAGO and many other projects. Join WHFR RADIO this Sunday from 4-7pm, EDT, as we explore the music that Malachi left us within the Art Ensemble of Chicago, projects that he co-led, and as a sideman for many great jazz artists and groups.

Malachi's career as a bass player began with jazz groups in Chicago in the mid 1950's and his contribution to a 1960 album by the pianist Andrew Hill. In 1965 he would work as co-founder of Muhal Richard Abrams' Experimental Band, taking the music known as jazz into uncharted territories including dance, poetry and visual art into their performances.

Through his work with the Experimental Band, Malachi would meet like-minded artists Roscoe Mitchell, Joseph Jarman and Lester Bowie, forming Roscoe Mitchell's Art Ensemble and with the addition of drummer/percussionist Famoudou Don Moye, The Art Ensemble of Chicago.

Join us on Sunday August 24 at 4pm EDT as we dig deeply into the catalog of this legendary bass player and his contributions within and without the Art Ensemble.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––