The Jump Button Presents: Throwback Thursday to 2010!

As we gear up to celebrate WHFR's 40th birthday at the end of the year, our staff has been feeling extra nostalgic. So, tonight on The Jump Button, it's THROWBACK THURSDAY: 2010 Edition!

Join host Robbwith2bees as he recreates the playlist from the episode of The Jump Button that originally aired 15 years ago on this date, August 21st, 2010! Want to hear what "SUPER DORKY RADIO" sounded like fifteen years ago? Tune in! (Spoiler Alert: it's dorky.)

Hear it tonight from 8-11p EDT, only here at whfr.fm and on 89.3 FM in the Dearborn/Detroit area.