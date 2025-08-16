“WHFR PRESENTS”: Chuck Mangione

This Sunday, August 17th from 4-7pm, join host Terence Tyson as he presents the music of the trumpet and flugelhorn giant.

Chuck Mangione was born to Italian-American parents in Rochester, New York, where his parents operated a grocery store. He burst into the jazz scene as a member of Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers band in the 1960s. He also worked with his brother Gap before branching out on his own, then found commercial success in the '70s with the hit “Feels So Good” that earned him a Grammy award for Best Pop Instrumental Performance in 1979.

In addition to his music, he made appearances on television as guest on shows “Magnum, P.I.” and “The Elephant Show” on CBC in Canada.

Chuck Mangione passed away in his sleep on July 22nd of this year at the age of 84.

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

