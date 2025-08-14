Young People Are Bringing Climate To Court. And Winning -- on tomorrow's WHFR Journal (8/15 at 1pm)

On tomorrow's WHFR Journal, our news, views, public and community affairs talk program at 1pm, we'll air a new installment of the provocative PRX show Climate One from August 8, 2025 called "Young People Are Bringing Climate To Court. And Winning". We’re all feeling the effects of the fossil-fueled climate crisis, but young people will not let this threat to their future go unchallenged. They’re taking it to the courts. Join us and learn more about this movement where youth are using their voices and education for this far-reaching cause they believe in. Tune in tomorrow at 1pm right here on WHFR-FM.