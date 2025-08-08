WHFR will be turning up the volume while digging deep into the golden era of Detroit music with a special broadcast of “WHFR Presents: Motown's Unsung Heroes.” Airing Sunday, August 10th from 4 PM to 7 PM, this themed radio event will honor the rich legacy of Motown—homegrown in Detroit and globally revered. Listeners can expect a vibrant mix of classic R&B, timeless soul, and independent music inspired by the legendary Motown sound. The program, curated and produced by Ms. Marjon, who loyal listeners will recognize from The R&B Soul Groove Show, promises a soulful ride through decades of musical brilliance.

In addition to spotlighting Motown, the show will explore the influence of Motown on modern artists, Detroit’s cultural history, and feature community-centered commentary. Special guest Willie D, Detroit’s own soul ambassador known for his passion for preserving R&B and local music history, will share stories and commentary throughout the show.

Motown Legend Joins WHFR Presents Today

Tune in for an exclusive conversation with William “Mickey” Stevenson — Motown’s first A&R Director, the man behind recruiting Martha Reeves, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, and more. He also co-wrote classics like “Dancing in the Street” (Martha and the Vandellas) and “Stubborn Kind of Fellow” (Marvin Gaye).

Hear the stories behind the hits and the history that shaped the Motown Sound.

Don’t miss this rare interview only on WHFR Presents hosted by Ms. Marjon.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––