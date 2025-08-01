WHFR PRESENTS: Dearborn Homecoming Special

WHFR Presents will have a special Dearborn Homecoming focus on our great state of Michigan on Sunday August 3, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Bill Keith will share songs about Michigan including songs about cities, streets, regions, people and much more. Sit back and enjoy three hours of diverse music focusing on all the things that make Michigan a great place to live.

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

