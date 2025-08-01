WHFR at Dearborn Homecoming August 1st, 2nd & 3rd

WHFR will be attending (and calling into the station with live, on-air reports from) Dearborn Homecoming which is taking place at Dearborn's Ford Field Park on August 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

Come on down for the festivities and free fireworks at this fun, family-friendly event, and be sure to visit WHFR's tent to chat with some of our DJs, pick up free WHFR swag (stickers, magnets, and new multi-colored pens), and maybe even buy some WHFR merch. We'll also have our famous purged CDs & LPs available for a $1 donation each.

Stop by to meet WHFR staff members this weekend while enjoying Dearborn's biggest celebration of the year!