TOP TEN BLUES for July 2025

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2:00 – 6:00pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'. Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:

1. LARRY MCCRAY: Heartbreak City (Keeping The Blues Alive)

2. TAJ MAJAL / KEB' MO': Room On The Porch (Concord Records)

3. DAVE SPECTER: Dave Specter -Live At Space (Delmark Records)

4. D.K. HARRELL: Talkin' Heavy (Alligator Records)

5. CAROLYN WONDERLAND: Truth Is (Alligator Records)

6. ANNIKA CHAMBERS / PAUL DESLAURIERS: Our Time To Ride (Forty Below Records)

7. TAD ROBINSON: Soul in Blue (Delmark Records)

8. DOUG MACLEOD: Between Somewhere And Goodbye (Reference Recordings)

9. THE BONESHAKERS: Live To Be This (Gulf Coast Records)

10. MARIA MULDAUR: One Hour Mama -The Blues of Victoria Spivey (Nola Blue Records)

DJ~KittyLuv;)

WHFR Blues Music Director