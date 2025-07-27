"Cold Radio Fusion" Channels "Brain Ticket Death" This Tuesday

WHFR is celebrating 40 years on FM radio, officially in December. For quite a few of those years, I have done many different genres on several different shows. One of my favorites has always been Brain Ticket Death. Named after a Merzbow track, the show has always been about pushing the envelope of what is possible in making sounds not for the melodies, but from pure human expression. From 1999-2004, and 2014 until the pandemic, I presented both pre-recorded and live performances featuring such artists.

Join me for the 5th Tuesday, July 29th from 10 P.M. until midnight, when I will present noise for your listening pleasure on a special Cold Radio Fusion show. I might even have someone live on the air to help celebrate!

–Scott Boatright