WHFR Presents: The Music of 8bitpeoples - PART TWO

Founded in 1999, 8bitpeoples is a netlabel and artist collective focused on chiptune (or 8-bit) music. Join Robbwith2bees as he shines a spotlight on the "bleeps and bloops" that The 8bitpeoples have released over the last 26 years, spanning a massive library of 140 releases and counting!

In the pre-recorded PART TWO of WHFR Presents: The Music of 8bitpeoples, airing on July 27th from 4-7pm EDT, we highlight tracks from the first 70 releases from the label. Tune in to hear 3 straight hours of 8-bit electronica originally released between 1999-2006 and featuring artists such as Bit Shifter, Yuppster, Trash80, Anamanaguchi, Sebastian Boaz, Twilight Electric, Xinon, and more!

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––