The Play It By Ear Jazz Show Pays Tribute To Keyboard Great Hal Galper 

Tune in this Sunday, July 27, from 10:00am-2:00pm as The Play It By Ear Jazz Show will feature Harold Galper’s music in various settings; playing with Sam Rivers, The Brecker Brothers, and others.

This great American jazz pianist, composer, arranger, bandleader, educator, and writer was born on April 18, 1938, in Salem, Massachusetts.

He studied music at the Berklee School of Music starting with classical music and switched to jazz from 1955 to 1958.

He is also an educator known internationally. Hal Galper passed away on July 18th, 2025. He was 87.