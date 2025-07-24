Dearborn's Mayor Talks Homecoming and We Learn About Salina Elementary's New Green Space on the "WHFR Journal" - Friday, July 25, at 1pm

Join us on Friday, July 25 at 1pm for the WHFR Journal. Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud will share a behind the scenes look at this year's Homecoming Festival, which takes place August 1, 2, and 3 at Dearborn's Ford Field. You'll hear about activities, food, music, and some of the mayor's favorite things to do at the annual festival. Also, Salina Elementary School Principal Susan Stanley will share info on the huge undertaking to transform her elementary school's backyard into a beautiful and beneficial green space for her students, and and how the students are benefitting from these updates. That's this week's WHFR Journal, Friday, July 25 at 1pm only on 89.3FM and WHFR-FM. Tune in and enjoy!