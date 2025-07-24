Concert of Colors Wrap Up

Thank you to the many WHFR listeners who stopped by our WHFR promotional tables during the 2025 Concert of Colors world music festival in Midtown Detroit last week. WHFR was on site July 17th at the Detroit Historical Museum and Third Man Records to experience some truly wonderful performances.

WHFR commends Sean Blackman and Ishmael Ahmed for their hard work... everyone here at the station loves being a media partner with this unique and exciting festival. We look forward to seeing what you have in store for next year!