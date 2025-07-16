The Concert of Colors is Here!

The Concert of Colors begins today, and you can join WHFR at a few select events on July 17th!

This Thursday, WHFR will be on-site for two of the four amazing performances happening at the Detroit Historical Museum. From 5:00-8:00pm we will be handing out free WHFR promo items, periodically calling into the studio with live on-air reports, and enjoying the Arab, Armenian, and Eastern jazz sounds of Victor Ghannam & Sean Blackman's Hye Salam featuring David McMurray (performing 5:30-6:15pm) and also the Moroccan-French power quartet Bab L' Bluz (performing 6:45-7:30pm).

Be there!

We then move over to Third Man Records (doors open at 7:30pm) for a 21st-century experimental chamber musical experience with Nebula Sound Ensemble (performing 8:00-8:40pm) and cosmic soundscapes from Detroit's own Beautiful Noise featuring Kash Killion, Scott Amendola, Ben Goldberg, Don Was, Gretchen Gonzales & Chris Peters (performing 9:00-10:00pm).

And if you can't be there, don't worry! WHFR will be broadcasting these Third Man Records performances on our airwaves; locally at 89.3 on your FM dial and streaming world-wide at www.whfr.fm.

The Concert of Colors takes place July 16-20, and it's all free!

To see the full line-up of all acts, activities and special events please visit www.concertofcolors.com.