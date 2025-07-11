WHFR Journal Friday, 7/11 at 1pm -- Concert of Colors and Getting Back to Nature

Join us Friday, July 11 at 1pm on the WHFR Journal as we talk with renowned Detroit-based global music artist Sean Blackman regarding Concert of Colors, the free global music and diversity festival taking place next week here in Detroit. Sean is serving as Partner Liason for this year's festival and will share details about what we can expect at the five-day event. We'll also air a special episode of the PRX show, Sea Change Radio, to provide tips on being more attentive of your surroundings when in nature and reaping the benefits that follow. Join us at 1pm only on WHFR-FM.