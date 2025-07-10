"WHFR PRESENTS": THE MUSIC OF CHESS RECORDS PART TWO

From its origin in 1950 until 1975, CHESS RECORDS set the music world afire with some of the most spirited and most influential music ever to be heard previously. Founded in Chicago by Leonard and Phil Chess, the record label was home to great blues and rhythm and blues music and expanded into the worlds of early rock and roll, jazz and gospel music.

Artists such as Willie Dixon, Howlin' Wolf, Muddy Waters and Chuck Berry recorded for the label and served as a major influence on upcoming bands and musicians in the rock and roll world such as Eric Clapton, The Rolling Stones and the Animals. Their legacy still stands tall today as many new blues artists look these artists and these recordings for their inspiration.

Tune in to WHFR PRESENTS for a second feature on the music of CHESS RECORDS Sunday, July 13, from 4-7pm EDT.

