On The Next "We Are Not Alone"...

Join us for We Are Not Alone with host David Twichell the first Monday of each month at 2PM. We cover the UFO phenomenon and all things paranormal and talk to special guests about their experiences and research.

On Monday, July 7, we will speak with Denise Stoner who has been associated with MUFON for the past 21 years. She is a certified hypnotist specializing in forensic, regressive hypnosis and author. Her involvement in the UFO field spans more than 40 years.

Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.