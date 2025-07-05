"WHFR Presents": The Sounds Of "Freedom"

To wrap up the July 4th holiday weekend, WHFR PRESENTS will explore the music of FREEDOM RECORDS, a jazz music label based out of England, featuring some of the great American artists of the late '60s and 1970s.

The program will include giants in the avant-garde such as Cecil Taylor, Albert Ayler and Anthony Braxton. Tune in this Sunday, July 6 from 4-7pm EDT to listen at 89.3FM locally (Dearborn/Detroit) or online at whfr.fm

