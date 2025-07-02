WHFR Journal this Friday, July 4 at 1pm: Community and the Tick

On this 4th of July holiday edition of the WHFR Journal, we'll talk about a sense of connection to the community we come from with a PRX special from December of 2024 called "Top of Mind - Community Traditions that Connect Us to Home" It’s the season for nostalgia, so we’re looking at how community traditions help us feel connected to the place we live. Is there a certain holiday, or time of year, when you’ll go out of your way to be in your hometown? The podcast shares stories from around the country of Christmas traditions, Fourth of July festivities, summer music jams and a host of quirky celebrations from small town America. Also, we'll talk about the dreaded pest the tick and your host shares her story of contact with this nasty bug and how to avoid getting bitten. Tune in Friday at 1pm and Happy 4th of July from the WHFR Journal.