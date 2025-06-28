WHFR Presents: The Music of 8bitpeoples - PART ONE

Founded in 1999, 8bitpeoples is a netlabel and artist collective focused on chiptune (or 8-bit) music. Join Robbwith2bees as he shines a spotlight on the "bleeps and bloops" that The 8bitpeoples have released over the last 26 years, spanning a massive library of 140 releases and counting!

In PART ONE of WHFR Presents: The Music of 8bitpeoples, airing June 29th from 4-7pm EDT, our focus will be on the music of 8bitpeoples' two founders: Jeremiah Johnson (aka Nullsleep) and Detroit native Mike Hanlon (aka Tangible/Mesu Kasumai). Tune in to hear 3 straight hours of original 8-bit electronic compositions, and a few covers thrown in for good measure, by these two pioneers of the chiptune scene.

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

