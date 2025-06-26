WHFR Journal June 27, 1pm -- Summer Heat and Energy Costs -- What Can We Do?

Summer is here, temperatures are rising — and so are electric bills. That also means many Americans are facing a severely overlooked issue: power shutoffs. In 2024, over six hundred thousand American households had their power shut off due to an inability to pay. How do we protect the most vulnerable populations from the dangers of home power shutoffs? The WHFR Journal brings you a timely episode of Climate One from PRX, with Guests Jean Su, Energy Justice Director, Center for Biological Diversity Sanya Carley, Co-Director, Energy Justice Lab, Indiana University Tamara Jones, Co-Executive Director, Clean Energy Works. Listen in tomorrow at 1pm.