"WHFR PRESENTS": Spotlight On Strata East Records PART THREE

WHFR PRESENTS will conclude its feature on the legendary independent record label, STRATA EAST, with a three-hour feature of their jazz recordings from the mid '70s and into the '80s. More music from the founders Charles Tolliver and Stanley Cowell as well as the Heath Brothers and the Brass Company (which included Detroit's own Bernard McKinney aka Kiane Zwadi).

Tune in this Sunday, June 15, from 4:00-7:00pm EDT as we conclude our exploration of music from the STRATA EAST label that has now been remastered and reissued by Detroit's Mack Avenue Records. The program can be heard locally (Dearborn/Detroit) on 89.3 fm and worldwide via the internet at whfr.fm.

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning (usually) at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

