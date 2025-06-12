WHFR Journal Special Juneteenth Program - Friday, 6/13/25 at 1pm

Join us on tomorrow's WHFR Journal when we share a fun debrief of Pawchella 2025. We'll also share a special PRX program from the series I SEE YOU on Juneteenth, which originally aired July, 2022. Many view Juneteenth as a celebration for those slaves in Texas who finally received word on June 19th, 1865, that they were free. In 2021, Juneteenth was made a national holiday. Some scholars are now questioning that move. Host Eddie Robinson chats with the woman who was the driving force behind Juneteenth becoming a national holiday, Miss Opal Lee, and more. Join us Friday, June 13 at 1pm only on WHFR-FM.