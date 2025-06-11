PAWCHELLA THANKS!

WHFR thanks our Loyal Listeners for helping to make PAWCHELLA 2025 such a great event this year!

Twenty-one animals were adopted over the weekend thanks to the extra visibility this event brings to Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit.

The two-day, feel-good festival celebrated the joy of animals, community, and second chances. Hosted at the newly expanded MaryAnn Wright Animal Adoption & Education Center, 383 attendees helped PAWCHELLA raise critical funds needed to help care for the nearly 2,500 animals cared for by Friends for Animals each year.

Many thanks to all who made this event a success, and especially to our listeners who stopped up to our WHFR tent to say hello!