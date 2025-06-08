This Sunday on "WHFR Presents"...

WHFR Presents a Quiet Storm, Sunday with MissyJ. Please tune in from 4pm until 7pm for a melody of slow jams.

Spreading love and positive vibes in our community, we are WHFR Dearborn!!

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning (usually) at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

