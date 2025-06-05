WHFR Journal This Week -- Friday at 1pm -- All Local and All for the Cause

Join us on this week's WHFR Journal, Friday, June 6 at 1pm as we share info on some fun events that will benefit our local community and add excitement to the start of the summer season. We'll talk with Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce President Kelli Vanden Bosch about the upcoming Taste of Dearborn and how to sample over 40 restaurant in one night a this hometown event. We'll chat with the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan's Development Director Alyx Newton about the upcoming Summer Stroll for Epilepsy taking place next Saturday at the Detroit Zoo. Finally, we'll share final details about this weekend's Pawchella 2025 with Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit's Nova Zorok. Tune in and join the fun on this week's WHFR Journal.