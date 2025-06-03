WHFR Supports PAWCHELLA 2025... THIS WEEKEND!

PAWCHELLA is back—and better than ever! This two-day, feel-good festival celebrates the joy of animals, community, and second chances. Hosted at the newly expanded MaryAnn Wright Animal Adoption & Education Center, PAWCHELLA raises critical funds needed to help care for the nearly 2,500 animals cared for by Friends for Animals each year.

Being held just down the road from our WHFR studios right here in Dearborn on June 7 & 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, there will be something fun for the entire family: contests to test your pup’s agility, activities for kids, live music, shopping, raffles galore and so much more!

WHFR is proud to support PAWCHELLA…. Be sure to stop by the WHFR tent this weekend!

Further details about the event and admission info at: metrodetroitanimals.org/event/pawchella-2025