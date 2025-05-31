TOP TEN BLUES for May 2025

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2:00 – 6:00pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'. Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:
1. CAROLYN WONDERLAND: Truth Is (Alligator Records)
2. CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE: Look Out Highway (Forty Below Records )
3. JOHN PRIMER: Grown In Mississippi (Blues House Productions)
4. POPA CHUBBY: I Love Freddie King (Gulf Coast Records)
5. TOMMY CASTRO AND THE PAINKILLERS: Closer To The Bone (Alligator Records)
6. TAD ROBINSON: Soul in Blue (Delmark Records)
7. JOHNNY IGUANA: Johnny Iguana – At Delmark (Delmark Records)
8. ALLY VENABLE: Money and Power (Ruf)
9. ALL THINGS SWAMP: Dressed (Little Village Foundation)
10. SOUTHERN AVENUE: Family (Alligator Records)
DJ~KittyLuv;)
WHFR Blues Music Director