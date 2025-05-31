TOP TEN BLUES for May 2025

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2:00 – 6:00pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'. Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:

1. CAROLYN WONDERLAND: Truth Is (Alligator Records)

2. CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE: Look Out Highway (Forty Below Records )

3. JOHN PRIMER: Grown In Mississippi (Blues House Productions)

4. POPA CHUBBY: I Love Freddie King (Gulf Coast Records)

5. TOMMY CASTRO AND THE PAINKILLERS: Closer To The Bone (Alligator Records)

6. TAD ROBINSON: Soul in Blue (Delmark Records)

7. JOHNNY IGUANA: Johnny Iguana – At Delmark (Delmark Records)

8. ALLY VENABLE: Money and Power (Ruf)

9. ALL THINGS SWAMP: Dressed (Little Village Foundation)

10. SOUTHERN AVENUE: Family (Alligator Records)

DJ~KittyLuv;)

WHFR Blues Music Director