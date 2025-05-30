WHFR Premiers New Jazz Program "Live at the Bop Stop" Sunday, June 1

WHFR is proud to present a new radio program featuring recordings of live jazz from Cleveland's Bop Stop. Tune in every Sunday from 2-4pm EDT for some great sets with many of today's jazz artists recorded in concert. Each show will feature two separate hour-long sets recorded over the past couple of years, focusing on some of today's outstanding pianists in solo, trio and quartet settings.

Live at The Bop Stop will air every Sunday from 2:00-4:00pm EDT on WHFR 89.3fm locally in the Dearborn/Detroit area and worldwide streaming at whfr.fm via the internet.