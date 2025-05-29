WHFR Journal Looks at the Big Picture this Friday at 1pm

On this week’s show, May 30, we’ll celebrate the Detroit Grand Prix with the Big Picture Science episode titled “Vroom”. Self-driving cars, once a thing of science fiction, have become a reality in a handful of cities across the country. As our vehicles gain autonomy, they may provoke a profound shift not unlike the introduction of the first car in the late 1800s.

For a glimpse into the future of self-driving cars, we take a spin through the history of the automobile, from the Model T to the driverless taxicab. Along the way, we explore the rise of American manufacturing and the unmistakable but unexpected way in which we have bonded to our four-wheeled companions.
 
Join us for this special episode from PRX on the WHFR Journal, Friday, May 30, from 1pm-2pm only on WHFR.