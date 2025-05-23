This Sunday on "WHFR Presents"...

Bill Keith will feature a throwback to the college radio past focusing on artists featuring artists that came to prominence through College Radio. He'll share music from the late '70s through the mid '90s. You'll also hear some current music by these classic artists, showing they are still making relevant music today.

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning (usually) at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

