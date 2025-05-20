Legendary R&B Icon Jeff Redd Joins The Rhythmic Ride Radio Show For A Special Live Interview This Sunday!

Get ready for a musical journey through the heart of R&B and soul as WHFR 89.3 FM proudly welcomes Grammy Award-winning music executive, recording artist, and entrepreneur Jeff Redd for a special live interview on Sunday, May 25th at 2:00 PM during The Rhythmic Ride Radio Show, airing 1 PM – 4 PM.

Hosted by WHFR’s own Ms. Marjon, this exclusive interview dives deep into Jeff Redd’s remarkable career—from his early days performing with The Sophisticated Gents to becoming one of the most influential voices in 90s R&B. Known for chart-topping hits like “Love High,” “I Found Lovin’,” and the timeless “You Called and Told Me” from the Strictly Business soundtrack, Redd’s smooth vocals and signature sound helped define the new jack swing era.

Beyond the mic, Jeff Redd is credited with discovering and mentoring some of the industry’s most iconic talent, including the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul herself, Mary J. Blige. His work behind the scenes as Senior VP at MCA Records shaped the careers of artists such as K-Ci & JoJo, Regina Belle, and Bobby Brown. He later founded Sol Real Records, where he continues to develop rising talent and preserve the soul of authentic R&B music.

Listeners will also learn about Redd’s powerful commitment to education and community development through his work on the Mount Vernon School Board and his ongoing youth empowerment efforts.

Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to his catalog, this is an interview you won’t want to miss!

Stay locked in for great music, meaningful conversation, and soulful energy as we celebrate the legacy of a true music pioneer.