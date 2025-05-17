This Sunday on "WHFR Presents": The Return of Acapallooza!

On Sunday, May 18, join DJ Tony Pak (former host of the La Dolce Voce show) on WHFR Presents for an "aca-amazing" musical journey through the world of popular a cappella music. We'll be sampling music from many of the most influential acapella groups, from the OGs of a cappella like The Persuasions, to more recent hit groups like Pentatonix. As long as the music is all vocal and the harmonies are tight, it’ll be fair game. Whether you're a singer at heart or just a lover of vocal music, you're sure to hear something that will get you snapping your fingers and singing along.

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning (usually) at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

